Market cap of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] reaches 493.01M – now what?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] closed the trading session at $0.96 on 12/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.90, while the highest price level was $0.99. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2023 Guidance.

2023 Capital Expenditure Budget of $210-250 Million, Expected 2023 Cash Flow1 of $270-320 Million in Base Case.

Plan to Drill 18-23 Development Wells and 4-6 Exploration/Appraisal Wells.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.58 percent and weekly performance of 3.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, GTE reached to a volume of 3501282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTE shares is $2.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GTE stock trade performance evaluation

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, GTE shares dropped by -19.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.18 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.18, while it was recorded at 0.90 for the last single week of trading, and 1.37 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 14.30%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $117 million, or 33.94% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 20,115,309, which is approximately -3.977% of the company’s market cap and around 2.32% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 17,783,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.12 million in GTE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $7.12 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -16.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 15,435,951 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 11,689,269 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 94,003,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,128,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,508,686 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 255,069 shares during the same period.