Market cap of GEE Group Inc. [JOB] reaches 59.91M – now what?

GEE Group Inc. [AMEX: JOB] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.62 during the day while it closed the day at $0.53. The company report on December 20, 2022 that GEE Group Announces Results for the Fiscal 2022 Full Year and Fourth Quarter.

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the “Company” or “GEE Group”), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, today announced consolidated results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended September 30, 2022. All amounts presented herein are consolidated or derived from consolidated amounts, and are rounded and represent approximations, accordingly.

GEE Group Inc. stock has also loss -20.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JOB stock has declined by -17.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.86% and lost -7.46% year-on date.

The market cap for JOB stock reached $59.91 million, with 114.10 million shares outstanding and 109.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 342.15K shares, JOB reached a trading volume of 2723406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GEE Group Inc. [JOB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for GEE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2017, representing the official price target for GEE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on JOB stock. On January 06, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for JOB shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GEE Group Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for JOB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

JOB stock trade performance evaluation

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.11. With this latest performance, JOB shares dropped by -27.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.76 for GEE Group Inc. [JOB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.69, while it was recorded at 0.63 for the last single week of trading, and 0.62 for the last 200 days.

GEE Group Inc. [JOB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GEE Group Inc. [JOB] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.64 and a Gross Margin at +32.34. GEE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.00.

GEE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

GEE Group Inc. [JOB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 32.00% of JOB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOB stocks are: RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 8,913,857, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,069,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 million in JOB stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $1.2 million in JOB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in GEE Group Inc. [AMEX:JOB] by around 1,794,760 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 714,358 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 21,940,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,449,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOB stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 347,684 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 238,826 shares during the same period.