Market cap of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] reaches 239.12B – now what?

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] closed the trading session at $561.23 on 12/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $546.95, while the highest price level was $561.91. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Broadcom Enables Hybrid Storage Options for Mainframe Data With Availability of CA 1 Flexible Storage Solution.

CA 1 Flexible Storage Frees Organizations to Store Mainframe Data Anywhere, Including the Cloud, While Controlling Costs and Enhancing Security.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.66 percent and weekly performance of -2.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, AVGO reached to a volume of 2560970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $644.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $665 to $690. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $659 to $686, while Truist kept a Buy rating on AVGO stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AVGO shares from 750 to 775.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 14.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

AVGO stock trade performance evaluation

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.27 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 500.75, while it was recorded at 553.76 for the last single week of trading, and 530.54 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 8.40%.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $188,211 million, or 80.70% of AVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,632,782, which is approximately 0.508% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31,618,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.75 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $16.7 billion in AVGO stock with ownership of nearly -2.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadcom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1,063 institutional holders increased their position in Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO] by around 14,948,721 shares. Additionally, 866 investors decreased positions by around 15,025,474 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 305,380,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,354,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGO stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,422,463 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 1,267,203 shares during the same period.