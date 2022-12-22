Market Analysts see HUYA Inc. [HUYA] falling to $4.20. Time to buy?

HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] jumped around 0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.84 at the close of the session, up 16.36%. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Nimo TV Launches World-Class Football Game Themed Programs to Further Explore Pan-Entertainment Genre.

Nimo TV Expands Live Streaming Presence in Southeast Asia and MENA Regions.

To share the excitement of the football tournament with fans, Nimo TV, Huya’s international business, is launching several new interactive events during the time of the exciting world-class football game event hosted in Qatar, which include Football Night, Football Girl Competition and Football Game Interactive Competition with a focus on timely game updates, pregame predictions and interactions with the audience.

HUYA Inc. stock is now -44.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HUYA Stock saw the intraday high of $3.89 and lowest of $3.165 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.94, which means current price is +134.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, HUYA reached a trading volume of 6226244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HUYA Inc. [HUYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUYA shares is $4.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for HUYA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $4 to $3.60. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for HUYA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $2.90, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on HUYA stock. On August 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HUYA shares from 6 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.53.

How has HUYA stock performed recently?

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.29. With this latest performance, HUYA shares gained by 67.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.25 for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.42 for the last 200 days.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HUYA Inc. [HUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.69 and a Gross Margin at +14.10. HUYA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55.

HUYA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA Inc. go to -6.29%.

Insider trade positions for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]

Positions in HUYA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in HUYA Inc. [NYSE:HUYA] by around 2,946,690 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,556,720 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 45,430,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,933,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUYA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,704 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,767,027 shares during the same period.