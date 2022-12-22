Market Analysts see Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] gained 25.63% on the last trading session, reaching $0.85 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Blue Apron Provides Update on Sanberg Funding.

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) today provided an update on funding from Mr. Joseph Sanberg’s affiliates.

Blue Apron received $1.0 million of the private placement obligation of $56.5 million in exchange for which the company will issue 176,991 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $5.65 per share.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. represents 34.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.51 million with the latest information. APRN stock price has been found in the range of $0.6802 to $0.8571.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, APRN reached a trading volume of 6238876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRN shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on APRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for APRN stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.85. With this latest performance, APRN shares dropped by -25.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.98 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.50, while it was recorded at 0.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at +31.13. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.54.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

There are presently around $5 million, or 13.80% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 950,950, which is approximately -57.875% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 559,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in APRN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.46 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly 64.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 1,497,613 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 5,371,230 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,441,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,427,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,064,644 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,529,642 shares during the same period.