Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] Revenue clocked in at $1.25 billion, up 0.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ: GOGL] price surged by 6.24 percent to reach at $0.55.

Reference is made to the stock announcement on October 4, 2022, where Golden Ocean Group Limited (OSE/NASDAQ: GOGL) announced the commencement of its share buy-back program of maximum USD 100 million to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,000,000 of the company’s common shares in a 12 months period from the announcement.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (“GOGL” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has on December 7, 2022, purchased 150,000 of the Company’s own common stocks. 50,000 of the shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 82.43 per share and 100,000 of the shares have been bought on Nasdaq at an average price of USD 8.20 per share. Following the completion of the above transactions, GOGL owns a total of 705,000 of own shares, corresponding to 0.35% of the Company’s share capital.

A sum of 3425044 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.55M shares. Golden Ocean Group Limited shares reached a high of $9.49 and dropped to a low of $9.17 until finishing in the latest session at $9.37.

The one-year GOGL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.31. The average equity rating for GOGL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGL shares is $13.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Golden Ocean Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Neutral rating on GOGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Ocean Group Limited is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98.

GOGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.84. With this latest performance, GOGL shares gained by 9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 8.92 for the last single week of trading, and 10.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Golden Ocean Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.39 and a Gross Margin at +43.90. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.08.

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $500 million, or 31.50% of GOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,573,243, which is approximately 4.171% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; FOLKETRYGDFONDET, holding 6,366,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.66 million in GOGL stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $45.08 million in GOGL stock with ownership of nearly -8.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Ocean Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ:GOGL] by around 11,306,764 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 13,436,031 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 28,571,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,314,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,562,905 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,034,978 shares during the same period.