Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] gain 2.39% so far this year. What now?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] gained 0.35% or 0.03 points to close at $8.57 with a heavy trading volume of 6939311 shares. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $8.57, the shares rose to $8.74 and dropped to $8.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YMM points out that the company has recorded -5.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -108.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, YMM reached to a volume of 6939311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $12.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on YMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, YMM shares gained by 38.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.24 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.73, while it was recorded at 8.58 for the last single week of trading, and 7.06 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.00 and a Gross Margin at +45.46. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.75.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Positions in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 40,556,731 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 26,031,955 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 330,941,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,530,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,974,735 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 10,742,698 shares during the same period.