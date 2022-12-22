Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Stock trading around $3.85 per share: What’s Next?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.35% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.03%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Fortuna commences installation of the SAG mill at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Fortuna commences installation of the SAG mill at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d´Ivoire.

Fortuna commences installation of the SAG mill at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d´Ivoire.

Over the last 12 months, FSM stock rose by 1.58%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.12 billion, with 290.18 million shares outstanding and 286.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.23M shares, FSM stock reached a trading volume of 5615050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80.

FSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.13 and a Gross Margin at +33.56. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $299 million, or 37.51% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 30,019,709, which is approximately -3.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.91% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 8,424,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.43 million in FSM stocks shares; and EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $15.54 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly 16.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 7,562,816 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 11,349,604 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 58,845,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,757,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 399,035 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,492,921 shares during the same period.