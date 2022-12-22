Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Revenue clocked in at $8.75 billion, down -17.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] price surged by 9.66 percent to reach at $3.17. The company report on November 29, 2022 that FOOT LOCKER, INC. ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TEAM CHANGES.

Frank Bracken Named Chief Commercial Officer; Elliott Rodgers Joins Company as Chief Operations Officer.

Andrew Page to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer Following Fourth Quarter Earnings Report; Company Commences Search for Successor.

A sum of 4280036 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.59M shares. Foot Locker Inc. shares reached a high of $36.03 and dropped to a low of $34.3412 until finishing in the latest session at $36.00.

The one-year FL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.42. The average equity rating for FL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $38.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67.

FL Stock Performance Analysis:

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, FL shares dropped by -3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.29 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.35, while it was recorded at 34.37 for the last single week of trading, and 31.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Foot Locker Inc. Fundamentals:

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,233 million, or 97.10% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,350,716, which is approximately -3.134% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,469,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $340.9 million in FL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $335.52 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly -8.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 9,512,633 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 13,153,097 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 67,147,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,813,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,892,234 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,881,734 shares during the same period.