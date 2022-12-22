First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Stock trading around $24.55 per share: What’s Next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] jumped around 0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.55 at the close of the session, up 0.24%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that First Horizon Wins Gold in the Best in Biz and MarCom Awards.

Let’s Find a Way campaign recognized for digital efforts.

First Horizon Bank has been named a gold winner in the Best in Biz and MarCom awards. The Let’s Find a Way campaign was recognized in the PR and Media category for Film/Video of the Year by the Best in Biz awards and in the Strategic Communications category for Digital Marketing by MarCom. First Horizon’s award-winning campaign was designed to expand brand awareness and establish trust with existing and potential clients in the bank’s portfolio of markets.

First Horizon Corporation stock is now 50.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FHN Stock saw the intraday high of $24.55 and lowest of $24.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.92, which means current price is +48.70% above from all time high which was touched on 11/30/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 3140293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.26.

How has FHN stock performed recently?

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.10 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.36, while it was recorded at 24.46 for the last single week of trading, and 23.11 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.98. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

Earnings analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

There are presently around $10,434 million, or 80.20% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,864,294, which is approximately -0.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,975,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in FHN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $455.51 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 7.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 29,612,779 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 45,776,423 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 349,637,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 425,026,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,276,296 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 8,434,432 shares during the same period.