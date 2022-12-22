E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell -97.62% so far this year. What now?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] gained 32.26% on the last trading session, reaching $0.70 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2022 that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited’s subsidiary Zhong Run Launches Cloud Pharmacy Service to Address New Situation of Epidemic Prevention and Control.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that the Company’s subsidiary Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Zhongrun”) plan to expand market coverage and medical product offerings via online and offline sales networks in China.

Recently, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council issued the “Notice on Making Good Internet Medical Services for New Coronary Pneumonia” (the “Notice”). The Notice gives instructions on the requirements of Internet medical services for New Coronary Pneumonia and the specifications for medical institutions to carry out Internet medical services, and requires local medical institutions and local health and health administrative departments at the county level and above to make good use of Internet medical services for New Coronary Pneumonia. In response to the requirements of the Notice, Zhong Run responded to the call of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism and actively fulfilled its social responsibility by urgently mobilizing anti-epidemic prevention-related drugs and placing them in various clinics and pharmacies and other outlets. It also proposed a policy of no price increase during the epidemic period and a large number of anti-epidemic drugs to cope with the current new situation of epidemic prevention and control.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited represents 6.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.05 million with the latest information. EJH stock price has been found in the range of $0.43 to $0.827.

If compared to the average trading volume of 403.08K shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 8990053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63.

Trading performance analysis for EJH stock

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.28. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.85, while it was recorded at 0.50 for the last single week of trading, and 5.93 for the last 200 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.34 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 58,477, which is approximately 39.86% of the company’s market cap and around 19.56% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 7,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $3000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly 70.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 28,370 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 28,725 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 17,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,561 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 28,725 shares during the same period.