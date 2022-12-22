Deutsche Bank slashes price target on International Paper Company [IP] – find out why.

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] slipped around -0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $34.66 at the close of the session, down -0.06%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Sustainable Forest Management: Conserve and Restore Through Collaboration.

International Paper engages in strategic collaborations to help advance our progress toward our target to conserve and restore 1 million acres of ecologically significant forestland by 2030. Our long-standing partnerships help us broaden our sustainability efforts for greater impact.

We joined the WWF Forests Forward initiative in 2021, one of the first five U.S. companies to do so. Forests Forward is a global program that engages companies and other stakeholders to deliver effective nature-based strategies for forest sustainability. We are partnering with WWF and others to support the development of science-based targets for forests and restoration of the Atlantic Forest in the Mogi Guacu River Basin in Brazil.

International Paper Company stock is now -26.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IP Stock saw the intraday high of $35.12 and lowest of $34.605 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.23, which means current price is +12.94% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 3045692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Paper Company [IP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $33.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $40 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $47, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on IP stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IP shares from 53 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

How has IP stock performed recently?

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.58. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.90, while it was recorded at 35.28 for the last single week of trading, and 41.11 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +22.97. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94.

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for International Paper Company [IP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

Insider trade positions for International Paper Company [IP]

There are presently around $10,548 million, or 88.20% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,564,533, which is approximately -1.823% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,155,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in IP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $939.91 million in IP stock with ownership of nearly -2.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 13,143,424 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 23,576,030 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 267,614,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,333,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,106,218 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 4,229,974 shares during the same period.