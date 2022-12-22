Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [BAM] Stock trading around $28.20 per share: What’s Next?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [NYSE: BAM] price plunged by -3.95 percent to reach at -$1.16. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Brookfield Renewable Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bids.

All amounts in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Brookfield Renewable today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted notices filed by.

A sum of 3028073 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.88M shares. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd shares reached a high of $29.60 and dropped to a low of $28.18 until finishing in the latest session at $28.20.

The average equity rating for BAM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [BAM]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $68 to $71.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68.50 to $61, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on BAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd is set at 2.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24.

BAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [BAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.22. The present Moving Average recorded at 28.23 for the last single week of trading.

BAM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd go to -11.47%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [BAM] Insider Position Details

Positions in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd [NYSE:BAM] by around 105,220 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 225,366 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 591,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 922,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,926 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 138,287 shares during the same period.