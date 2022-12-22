BofA Securities lifts Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] slipped around -0.37 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $14.03 at the close of the session, down -2.57%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Carver Federal Savings Bank Partners with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lending Marketplace Leader Upstart to Enhance its Loan Offering Capabilities and Expand Credit.

The partnership will accelerate Carver’s ability to lend in diverse, middle-income communities through cutting-edge technology.

Carver Federal Savings Bank (“Carver” or the “Bank”), a certified Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”), today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to more borrowers and unlock credit where it is needed the most.

Upstart Holdings Inc. stock is now -90.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UPST Stock saw the intraday high of $14.60 and lowest of $13.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 163.20, which means current price is +0.86% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 3605372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $16.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $22, while Atlantic Equities kept a Underweight rating on UPST stock. On July 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 40 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.08.

How has UPST stock performed recently?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.59. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -24.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.65 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.74, while it was recorded at 14.84 for the last single week of trading, and 42.31 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Earnings analysis for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $451 million, or 39.40% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,011,997, which is approximately -0.769% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,333,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.79 million in UPST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.3 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -6.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 6,061,245 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 10,817,718 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 15,254,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,133,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,632,819 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 6,620,558 shares during the same period.