Barclays slashes price target on Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] – find out why.

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] price plunged by -1.01 percent to reach at -$0.62. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Tyson Foods Names Brady Stewart Group President of Fresh Meats.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

“Brady is a well-respected, proven industry leader who will help position us for continued success,” said Donnie King, Tyson Foods President and Chief Executive Officer. “His background in building business strategies that drive outcomes and identify efficiencies across complex supply chains is critical for this role.”.

A sum of 3071728 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.95M shares. Tyson Foods Inc. shares reached a high of $61.9072 and dropped to a low of $60.65 until finishing in the latest session at $60.76.

The one-year TSN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.18. The average equity rating for TSN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $75.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $73 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 150.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.64 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.42, while it was recorded at 61.47 for the last single week of trading, and 79.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tyson Foods Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.28 and a Gross Margin at +12.51. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.92.

Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TSN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,815 million, or 86.30% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,952,675, which is approximately 0.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,702,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in TSN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $878.34 million in TSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyson Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 15,149,469 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 15,526,517 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 213,147,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,823,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,331,060 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 2,499,576 shares during the same period.