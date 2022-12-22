Argus lifts Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.78 during the day while it closed the day at $7.54. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Finding a Better Way: Rocket Mortgage Ranked #1 in the U.S. for Client Satisfaction in Mortgage Origination by J.D. Power for 12th Time.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The FinTech leader’s J.D. Power recognition is their 20th top ranking for client satisfaction, including eight #1 rankings for mortgage servicing.

Rocket Mortgage, part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), was today named #1 in the nation for client satisfaction in primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power. This is the 12th time Rocket Mortgage has earned the accolade, which is based entirely on client feedback collected by the independent research firm.

Rocket Companies Inc. stock has also loss -7.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RKT stock has inclined by 5.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.75% and lost -42.03% year-on date.

The market cap for RKT stock reached $14.93 billion, with 115.37 million shares outstanding and 114.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 3135045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $11 to $8.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Underperform rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.07.

RKT stock trade performance evaluation

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.94. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.87 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.40, while it was recorded at 7.81 for the last single week of trading, and 8.47 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.76 and a Gross Margin at +99.25. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $595 million, or 65.20% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,074,855, which is approximately -3.589% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 9,253,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.77 million in RKT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $62.99 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly -0.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 8,534,509 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 11,464,343 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 58,902,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,901,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,484,021 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,534,634 shares during the same period.