Aflac Incorporated [AFL] moved up 1.13: Why It’s Important

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] closed the trading session at $71.46 on 12/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $70.73, while the highest price level was $72.20. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Aflac recognized for 22nd time as a Best Place to Work in IT by Foundry’s Computerworld.

Insurer ranks No. 31 among large organizations for excellence in IT employee compensation, benefits, growth opportunity.

Aflac Incorporated, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance and products in the U.S., announced that Foundry’s Computerworld named the insurer as a 2023 Best Place to Work in IT. Ranked 31st among the top information technology organizations headquartered in the U.S., this year marks the 22nd time Aflac appears on the coveted list for providing challenging work, growth opportunities, and best-in-class employee engagement, compensation, benefits and training.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.38 percent and weekly performance of 1.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, AFL reached to a volume of 2670624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $67.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on AFL stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AFL shares from 54 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.12.

AFL stock trade performance evaluation

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.50 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.54, while it was recorded at 69.88 for the last single week of trading, and 61.43 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.37. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to -0.25%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,052 million, or 60.60% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,153,545, which is approximately 0.644% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.74 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.94 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -3.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 491 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 15,264,461 shares. Additionally, 510 investors decreased positions by around 18,039,519 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 387,239,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 420,543,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,737,801 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,399,163 shares during the same period.