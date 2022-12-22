ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] Revenue clocked in at $157.10 million, down -84.95% YTD: What’s Next?

ADC Therapeutics SA [NYSE: ADCT] slipped around -0.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.04 at the close of the session, down -4.40%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that ADC Therapeutics and Sobi Announce European Commission Approval of ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine) for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma.

Approval triggers $50 million milestone payment to ADC Therapeutics.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi®) today announced the European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization for the use of ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The approval follows a positive opinion issued in September by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Sobi expects to commence launching ZYNLONTA upon completion of the marketing authorization transfer.

ADC Therapeutics SA stock is now -84.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADCT Stock saw the intraday high of $3.70 and lowest of $2.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.52, which means current price is +10.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 412.29K shares, ADCT reached a trading volume of 13990691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADCT shares is $13.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for ADC Therapeutics SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $14 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for ADC Therapeutics SA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ADCT stock. On September 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ADCT shares from 17 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADC Therapeutics SA is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

How has ADCT stock performed recently?

ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.64. With this latest performance, ADCT shares dropped by -19.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.05 for ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 7.60 for the last 200 days.

ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -770.57 and a Gross Margin at +88.29. ADC Therapeutics SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -678.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.65.

ADC Therapeutics SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADC Therapeutics SA go to -3.10%.

Insider trade positions for ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]

There are presently around $116 million, or 51.50% of ADCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADCT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,673,137, which is approximately -0.103% of the company’s market cap and around 48.26% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 7,512,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.84 million in ADCT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $10.39 million in ADCT stock with ownership of nearly -1.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADC Therapeutics SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in ADC Therapeutics SA [NYSE:ADCT] by around 4,392,063 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,274,830 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 31,472,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,139,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADCT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,685,782 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 313,881 shares during the same period.