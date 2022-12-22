Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is 14.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $76.21 during the day while it closed the day at $75.89. The company report on December 20, 2022 that The Call of Duty Endowment Announces Its 2022 Seal of Distinction Recipient.

Special Operators Transition Foundation to Receive $30,000 Unrestricted Grant for Excellence in Job Placement for Veterans.

The Call of Duty Endowment is proud to announce the selection of Special Operators Transition Foundation (SOTF) as the 2022 recipient of the Call of Duty Endowment Seal of Distinction, the standard of excellence in the veterans’ employment sector. SOTF is a Georgia-based organization with national reach that specializes in assisting Special Operations Forces veterans with transitioning from the military into their next successful career.

Activision Blizzard Inc. stock has also loss -1.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATVI stock has declined by -1.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.78% and gained 14.07% year-on date.

The market cap for ATVI stock reached $59.62 billion, with 782.00 million shares outstanding and 775.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 4919121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $92.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on ATVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

ATVI stock trade performance evaluation

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.07, while it was recorded at 76.04 for the last single week of trading, and 77.06 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.90 and a Gross Margin at +73.60. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.21.

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 7.52%.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,013 million, or 83.10% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,987,590, which is approximately -3.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 60,141,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.56 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.47 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -0.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 555 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 60,919,574 shares. Additionally, 512 investors decreased positions by around 52,442,919 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 519,298,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 632,661,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,524,098 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,379,136 shares during the same period.