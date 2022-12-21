why Walmart Inc. [WMT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $160.63

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] traded at a high on 12/20/22, posting a 0.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $144.05. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Walmart Reaches Opioid Settlement Agreements with all 50 States.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Walmart today announced it has surpassed the first threshold required for finalizing the company’s $3.1 billion nationwide opioid settlement framework announced on Nov. 15. The company now has settlement agreements with all 50 states, including four states that previously settled with the company, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and three other U.S. territories, that are intended to resolve substantially all opioids-related lawsuits brought by state and local governments against Walmart. The participation exceeded the 43 states that were required to join the nationwide settlement framework by Dec. 15 for it to move forward. The settlement will take effect if a sufficient number of cities and counties also join.

Walmart believes these settlements are in the best interest of all parties and will provide significant aid to communities across the country in the fight against the opioid crisis, with aid reaching state and local governments faster than any other nationwide opioid settlement to date, subject to satisfying all settlement requirements. Walmart strongly disputes the allegations in these matters, and these settlements do not include any admission of liability. Walmart will continue to vigorously defend the company against any lawsuit not resolved through these settlements.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5667233 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Walmart Inc. stands at 1.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.43%.

The market cap for WMT stock reached $395.58 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 5667233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Walmart Inc. [WMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $160.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on WMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 447.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has WMT stock performed recently?

Walmart Inc. [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, WMT shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.60 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.70, while it was recorded at 144.33 for the last single week of trading, and 137.80 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 4.34%.

Insider trade positions for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

There are presently around $125,727 million, or 32.90% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,176,496, which is approximately 1.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,570,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.91 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.74 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly 1.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,277 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 47,169,617 shares. Additionally, 1,160 investors decreased positions by around 48,264,321 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 777,370,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 872,804,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,751,840 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 5,172,456 shares during the same period.