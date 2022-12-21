why The Kroger Co. [KR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.95

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] jumped around 0.18 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $44.58 at the close of the session, up 0.41%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Kroger Named One of Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year.

Grocer recognized for outstanding corporate citizenship and commitment to Zero Hunger | Zero Waste.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America’s grocer, today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” for 2023, earning the distinction for the fourth consecutive year. Newsweek recognizes the Top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

The Kroger Co. stock is now -1.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KR Stock saw the intraday high of $44.97 and lowest of $44.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.78, which means current price is +6.61% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 4444372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Kroger Co. [KR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $53.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $49 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has KR stock performed recently?

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.44 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.30, while it was recorded at 44.31 for the last single week of trading, and 49.68 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 11.65%.

Insider trade positions for The Kroger Co. [KR]

There are presently around $25,500 million, or 81.30% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,265,986, which is approximately 0.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,735,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.24 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -4.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

473 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 38,917,222 shares. Additionally, 502 investors decreased positions by around 40,266,438 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 492,827,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,011,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,020,182 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 7,915,557 shares during the same period.