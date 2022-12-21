why ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.83

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] slipped around -0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.68 at the close of the session, down -1.05%. The company report on November 21, 2022 that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces December 2022 Dividend Rate Per Common Share.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock is now -42.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARR Stock saw the intraday high of $5.73 and lowest of $5.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.17, which means current price is +29.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, ARR reached a trading volume of 3888399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $5.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock. On May 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ARR shares from 9 to 9.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

How has ARR stock performed recently?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, ARR shares gained by 1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.48, while it was recorded at 5.74 for the last single week of trading, and 6.82 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. go to -11.36%.

Insider trade positions for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

There are presently around $388 million, or 52.30% of ARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,634,939, which is approximately 13.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,897,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.26 million in ARR stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $24.77 million in ARR stock with ownership of nearly 1.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

106 institutional holders increased their position in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR] by around 9,718,962 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 1,055,778 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 57,506,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,280,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,998,829 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 543,553 shares during the same period.