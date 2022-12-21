Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Realty Income Corporation [O]. What else is Wall St. saying

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] slipped around -0.43 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $63.11 at the close of the session, down -0.68%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Realty Income Appoints Gregory Whyte As Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the appointment of Gregory J. Whyte as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. The appointment will take effect January 3, 2023.

Mr. Whyte was Senior Advisor in the Real Estate Leisure and Lodging Investment Banking group at UBS Securities from 2007 to 2016. Prior to that, he was Managing Director, Global Head of Real Estate Equity Research at Morgan Stanley from 1991 to 2006 and was named several times to the annual Institutional Investor All America Research Team and Greenwich Associates Research Poll. Since 2022, Mr. Whyte has served as an independent director of Orion Office REIT, Inc., including as the chair of its Compensation Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Whyte also served as an independent director of TIER REIT, Inc. from 2017 to 2019. Mr. Whyte first joined Nareit in 1988.

Realty Income Corporation stock is now -11.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. O Stock saw the intraday high of $63.61 and lowest of $62.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.40, which means current price is +13.71% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, O reached a trading volume of 4349990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Realty Income Corporation [O]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $69.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 80.99.

How has O stock performed recently?

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.24, while it was recorded at 63.89 for the last single week of trading, and 66.70 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.23 and a Gross Margin at +50.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

Earnings analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 14.10%.

Insider trade positions for Realty Income Corporation [O]

There are presently around $32,398 million, or 83.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,517,484, which is approximately 2.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,015,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.6 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.97 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly -0.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 602 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 30,309,630 shares. Additionally, 412 investors decreased positions by around 13,573,525 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 469,478,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 513,362,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,697,728 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 1,889,492 shares during the same period.