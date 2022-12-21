Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] loss -4.54% on the last trading session, reaching $13.67 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Senior Executive Leadership Transitions at Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) today announced the following key organizational changes at the senior executive leadership level effective January 1, 2023, as part of its robust succession planning process:.

The appointment of Andrea DeMarco, current Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, as President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, succeeding Jason Montague.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. represents 420.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.94 billion with the latest information. NCLH stock price has been found in the range of $13.52 to $14.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.01M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 10769639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $19.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $35 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

Trading performance analysis for NCLH stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.58. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -16.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.28 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.64, while it was recorded at 14.57 for the last single week of trading, and 15.45 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $3,375 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,714,581, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 24,084,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $329.24 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $319.24 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 0.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

256 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 25,274,959 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 26,519,705 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 195,120,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,915,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,039,047 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,137,518 shares during the same period.