Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON] Stock trading around $0.35 per share: What’s Next?

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VLON] traded at a high on 12/20/22, posting a 11.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.35. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Vallon Pharmaceuticals and GRI Bio Enter into Merger Agreement with Goal of Advancing Innovative Pipeline of NKT Cell Regulators.

Combined company will operate as GRI Bio and advance innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (NKT) regulating therapies for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases.

GRI Bio has committed capital to fund planned operations of the combined company into mid-2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5535288 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 37.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.56%.

The market cap for VLON stock reached $5.54 million, with 12.11 million shares outstanding and 6.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, VLON reached a trading volume of 5535288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has VLON stock performed recently?

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.23. With this latest performance, VLON shares gained by 27.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.32 for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2796, while it was recorded at 0.3688 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7057 for the last 200 days.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -426.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -200.28.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]

There are presently around $0 million, or 18.00% of VLON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLON stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 130,239, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 48,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in VLON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8000.0 in VLON stock with ownership of nearly -5.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VLON] by around 172,032 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 130,417 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 38,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLON stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 159,160 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 129,080 shares during the same period.