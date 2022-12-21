UiPath Inc. [PATH] moved up 0.88: Why It’s Important

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] traded at a high on 12/20/22, posting a 0.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.59. The company report on December 1, 2022 that UiPath Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

ARR grew 36 percent year-over-year reaching $1.110 billion driven by net new ARR of $67 million.

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2023 ended October 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5792306 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UiPath Inc. stands at 3.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.99%.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $6.93 billion, with 550.16 million shares outstanding and 415.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 5792306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $17.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PATH stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PATH shares from 40 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.34. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.19 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.26, while it was recorded at 12.71 for the last single week of trading, and 17.41 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.14 and a Gross Margin at +80.91. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 30.78%.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $3,944 million, or 63.80% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 46,084,074, which is approximately 22.58% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., holding 29,193,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $367.54 million in PATH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $358.35 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly 4.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 47,924,770 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 28,147,701 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 237,228,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,301,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,073,858 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 16,068,688 shares during the same period.