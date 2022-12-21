Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] Stock trading around $0.83 per share: What’s Next?

Theratechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: THTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.79%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Theratechnologies Announces Update from Ongoing TH1902 Study.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated December 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated December 14, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, THTX stock dropped by -73.77%. The average equity rating for THTX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.59 million, with 95.12 million shares outstanding and 86.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 276.87K shares, THTX stock reached a trading volume of 7683528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Theratechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $8 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Theratechnologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Theratechnologies Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for THTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92.

THTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.79. With this latest performance, THTX shares dropped by -63.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.20 for Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7637, while it was recorded at 0.9289 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1961 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Theratechnologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.54 and a Gross Margin at +61.49. Theratechnologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -295.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.14.

Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18 million, or 26.79% of THTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THTX stocks are: SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,007,714, which is approximately 2.369% of the company’s market cap and around 1.22% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 7,633,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.3 million in THTX stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.41 million in THTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Theratechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Theratechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:THTX] by around 533,747 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 106,966 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 21,285,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,926,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THTX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,851 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 44,511 shares during the same period.