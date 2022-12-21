Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] Revenue clocked in at $8.82 billion, down -15.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE: VIV] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.28 during the day while it closed the day at $7.23. The company report on October 26, 2022 that 3Q22 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Telefônica Brasil – (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 3Q22.

Solid performances on revenues lead to better margins and higher Net Income.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. stock has also gained 3.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VIV stock has declined by -8.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.14% and lost -15.33% year-on date.

The market cap for VIV stock reached $12.25 billion, with 1.67 billion shares outstanding and 430.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, VIV reached a trading volume of 3641449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIV shares is $10.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIV in the course of the last twelve months was 17.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

VIV stock trade performance evaluation

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, VIV shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.47, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 8.94 for the last 200 days.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. go to 1.10%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $820 million, or 7.40% of VIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIV stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 58,033,684, which is approximately -10.889% of the company’s market cap and around 88.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 15,831,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.46 million in VIV stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $22.45 million in VIV stock with ownership of nearly -0.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonica Brasil S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE:VIV] by around 5,808,906 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 10,955,583 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 96,707,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,472,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIV stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,894,572 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,315,298 shares during the same period.