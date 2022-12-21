Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] Revenue clocked in at $27.22 billion, up 12.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] price surged by 2.47 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Takeda to Acquire Late-Stage, Potential Best-in-Class, Oral Allosteric TYK2 Inhibitor NDI-034858 From Nimbus Therapeutics.

With Phase 3 Study in Psoriasis Expected to Start in 2023, NDI-034858 Has the Potential to Demonstrate Best-in-class Efficacy and Safety in Psoriasis As Well As Multiple Other Immune-Mediated Diseases, Including Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Psoriatic Arthritis and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.

Acquisition Strengthens Takeda’s Growing Late-stage Pipeline, in Alignment With the Company’s Therapeutic Area Strategy and Expertise in Immune-Mediated Diseases.

A sum of 4403061 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.11M shares. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares reached a high of $15.405 and dropped to a low of $15.25 until finishing in the latest session at $15.33.

The one-year TAK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.05. The average equity rating for TAK stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $17.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, TAK shares gained by 8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.05 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.84, while it was recorded at 15.18 for the last single week of trading, and 14.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Fundamentals:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TAK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.08%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,043 million, or 2.10% of TAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAK stocks are: MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD with ownership of 4,751,715, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,623,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.87 million in TAK stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $66.54 million in TAK stock with ownership of nearly 149.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

136 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 11,533,845 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 8,352,073 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 48,120,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,006,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,505,115 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,450,098 shares during the same period.