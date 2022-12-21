Stephens slashes price target on CarMax Inc. [KMX] – find out why.

CarMax Inc. [NYSE: KMX] slipped around -0.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $57.76 at the close of the session, down -0.57%. The company report on December 7, 2022 that CarMax Announces Third Quarter Conference Call.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report its financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2022 before the market opens on December 22, 2022, and it will host a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

Participants on the call will include Bill Nash, president and CEO, Enrique Mayor-Mora, executive vice president, CFO and Jon Daniels, senior vice president, CAF Operations. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 274-8461 (or (203) 518-9814 for international access) and entering the conference ID 3170513. A live audio webcast also will be available at investors.carmax.com.

CarMax Inc. stock is now -55.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KMX Stock saw the intraday high of $58.58 and lowest of $56.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 139.80, which means current price is +5.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, KMX reached a trading volume of 4278697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CarMax Inc. [KMX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $74.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for CarMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $146 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for CarMax Inc. stock. On April 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KMX shares from 130 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarMax Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

How has KMX stock performed recently?

CarMax Inc. [KMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.02. With this latest performance, KMX shares dropped by -13.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.86 for CarMax Inc. [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.63, while it was recorded at 62.08 for the last single week of trading, and 85.59 for the last 200 days.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarMax Inc. [KMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.64. CarMax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.75.

CarMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for CarMax Inc. [KMX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarMax Inc. go to 6.30%.

Insider trade positions for CarMax Inc. [KMX]

There are presently around $9,487 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,838,785, which is approximately -0.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, holding 10,555,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $609.67 million in KMX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $584.74 million in KMX stock with ownership of nearly -1.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarMax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in CarMax Inc. [NYSE:KMX] by around 8,111,855 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 7,029,190 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 149,113,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,254,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 982,768 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,313,195 shares during the same period.