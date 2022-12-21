RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] – find out why.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] traded at a high on 12/20/22, posting a 6.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.17. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Deutsche Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 7.50%.

Deutsche Bank today announced that its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York (DBNY), and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) have increased their prime lending from 7.00% to 7.50% effective tomorrow, December 15, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7075038 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stands at 1.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.70%.

The market cap for DB stock reached $22.83 billion, with 2.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.65M shares, DB reached a trading volume of 7075038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 410.28.

How has DB stock performed recently?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.96 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.91, while it was recorded at 10.62 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.97. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.95.

Return on Total Capital for DB is now 1.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 522.99. Additionally, DB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] managed to generate an average of $24,129 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 1.01%.

Insider trade positions for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

There are presently around $6,280 million, or 38.93% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: DEUTSCHE BANK AG with ownership of 74,486,600, which is approximately -9.612% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 72,468,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $809.48 million in DB stocks shares; and AMUNDI, currently with $753.01 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly 46.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 72,036,272 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 41,063,716 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 449,104,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,203,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,589,843 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,670,207 shares during the same period.