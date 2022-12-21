Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $109

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] gained 0.31% or 0.31 points to close at $100.92 with a heavy trading volume of 4260973 shares. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Philip Morris International Introduces New Biodiversity and Water Ambitions and Announces Achievement of ‘Triple A’ from the CDP.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The new biodiversity and water ambitions are introduced in a dedicated report that outlines PMI’s approach to preserve nature, building on its 2025 Roadmap.

As world leaders gather at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15), Philip Morris International (PMI) (NYSE: PM) is proud to announce ambitions that align with the Post-2020 Biodiversity Framework.

It opened the trading session at $100.79, the shares rose to $101.39 and dropped to $100.245, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PM points out that the company has recorded 1.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, PM reached to a volume of 4260973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $104.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $107, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on PM stock. On March 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 116 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 53.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for PM stock

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.81 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.46, while it was recorded at 101.11 for the last single week of trading, and 96.66 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 2.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $120,213 million, or 77.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 132,480,611, which is approximately 1.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,951,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.19 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $8.57 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 2.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 963 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 47,920,110 shares. Additionally, 785 investors decreased positions by around 43,210,178 shares, while 342 investors held positions by with 1,100,039,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,191,169,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,023,618 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 2,938,017 shares during the same period.