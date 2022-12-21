NuZee Inc. [NUZE] Is Currently 7.93 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NuZee Inc. [NASDAQ: NUZE] gained 7.93% on the last trading session, reaching $0.31 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2022 that NuZee Announces Coffee Blenders Single Serve Pour Over & Brew Bag Products Now Sold by Walmart.

U.S. Producer and Co-Packer of Single Serve Coffee Formats Brings Unique Coffee Experience to Online Shoppers Nationwide.

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading U.S. producer and co-packer of single serve coffee formats, announced today that select items from its Coffee Blenders Barista Collection product offerings will now be available at Walmart.com. The Coffee Blenders Barista Collection has been shipped into Walmart’s distribution center and is now being sold and shipped by Walmart’s website.

NuZee Inc. represents 19.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.18 million with the latest information. NUZE stock price has been found in the range of $0.26 to $0.3333.

If compared to the average trading volume of 144.19K shares, NUZE reached a trading volume of 3786622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuZee Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

NuZee Inc. [NUZE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.31. With this latest performance, NUZE shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUZE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.90 for NuZee Inc. [NUZE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3273, while it was recorded at 0.3028 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0079 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NuZee Inc. [NUZE] shares currently have an operating margin of -923.83 and a Gross Margin at -4.16. NuZee Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -962.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -199.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -169.29.

NuZee Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.50% of NUZE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUZE stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 598,387, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.47% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 368,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in NUZE stocks shares; and WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $39000.0 in NUZE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in NuZee Inc. [NASDAQ:NUZE] by around 271,329 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 43,259 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,022,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,337,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUZE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 183,516 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 29,118 shares during the same period.