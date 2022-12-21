Noble Capital Markets lifts Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] gained 6.53% on the last trading session, reaching $0.31 price per share at the time. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Achieves Enrollment of First 50 Percent of Participants in the RESILIENT Study, a Potentially Pivotal Confirmatory Phase 3 Study of TNX-102 SL for the Management of Fibromyalgia.

Results from Planned Interim Analysis of First 50 Percent of Participants Expected Second Quarter 2023.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. represents 57.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.06 million with the latest information. TNXP stock price has been found in the range of $0.2923 to $0.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 3990509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $36.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TNXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for TNXP stock

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.20. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -26.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.01 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4308, while it was recorded at 0.3182 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3251 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $2 million, or 10.50% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,879,137, which is approximately 192.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 933,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in TNXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.27 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 17.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 2,560,774 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,309,433 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 1,705,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,575,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 599,763 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,198,151 shares during the same period.