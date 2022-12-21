Markforged Holding Corporation [MKFG] is -83.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Markforged Holding Corporation [NYSE: MKFG] traded at a high on 12/20/22, posting a 7.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.87. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Markforged Takes the Guesswork out of 3D Printing for Industrial Applications With New Simulation Software.

Virtual testing validates the strength of advanced composite parts and automatically optimizes print parameters to help lower cost and speed production.

Today at Formnext, Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), the company strengthening manufacturing resiliency by enabling industrial production at the point of need, announced the release of new Simulation features for its additive manufacturing software. Simulation is available as a free trial until April 2023, and the company expects to make the feature accessible through a paid subscription thereafter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3841447 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Markforged Holding Corporation stands at 10.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.50%.

The market cap for MKFG stock reached $175.24 million, with 189.77 million shares outstanding and 163.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 679.87K shares, MKFG reached a trading volume of 3841447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Markforged Holding Corporation [MKFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MKFG shares is $2.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MKFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Markforged Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Markforged Holding Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on MKFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Markforged Holding Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

How has MKFG stock performed recently?

Markforged Holding Corporation [MKFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.91. With this latest performance, MKFG shares dropped by -37.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.97 for Markforged Holding Corporation [MKFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5256, while it was recorded at 0.8394 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4320 for the last 200 days.

Markforged Holding Corporation [MKFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Markforged Holding Corporation [MKFG] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.73 and a Gross Margin at +57.94. Markforged Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.39.

Markforged Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Insider trade positions for Markforged Holding Corporation [MKFG]

There are presently around $123 million, or 83.90% of MKFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKFG stocks are: MATRIX IX MANAGEMENT CO. LLC with ownership of 29,920,109, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 16,639,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.41 million in MKFG stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $13.16 million in MKFG stock with ownership of nearly 10.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Markforged Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Markforged Holding Corporation [NYSE:MKFG] by around 10,076,174 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 6,573,367 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 125,436,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,086,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKFG stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,511 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,651,185 shares during the same period.