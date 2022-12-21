Market cap of IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] reaches 95.77M – now what?

IceCure Medical Ltd [NASDAQ: ICCM] gained 177.60% or 1.66 points to close at $2.60 with a heavy trading volume of 130866176 shares. The company report on December 20, 2022 that IceCure Medical Ltd. Announces Proposed Public Offering.

IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) (“IceCure” or the “Company”), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System that destroys tumors by freezing, today announced the commencement of a proposed public offering of its ordinary shares. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are to be offered by IceCure. The proposed public offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

It opened the trading session at $2.95, the shares rose to $4.73 and dropped to $2.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ICCM points out that the company has recorded 44.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -246.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 711.19K shares, ICCM reached to a volume of 130866176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for IceCure Medical Ltd is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.27.

Trading performance analysis for ICCM stock

IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 157.43. With this latest performance, ICCM shares gained by 145.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.90 for IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1500, while it was recorded at 1.3100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7100 for the last 200 days.

IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] shares currently have an operating margin of -234.99 and a Gross Margin at +53.04. IceCure Medical Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -239.13.

Return on Total Capital for ICCM is now -61.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.37. Additionally, ICCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] managed to generate an average of -$581,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM]

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.01% of ICCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICCM stocks are: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with ownership of 35,229, which is approximately 32.37% of the company’s market cap and around 71.33% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 20,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52000.0 in ICCM stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $13000.0 in ICCM stock with ownership of nearly 93.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IceCure Medical Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in IceCure Medical Ltd [NASDAQ:ICCM] by around 11,115 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 9,184 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 45,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICCM stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 7,240 shares during the same period.