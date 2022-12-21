Market cap of FedEx Corporation [FDX] reaches 43.13B – now what?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] plunged by -$4.43 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $168.51 during the day while it closed the day at $164.35. The company report on December 20, 2022 that FedEx Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results.

Fiscal 2023 Cost Reduction Initiatives Accelerated.

FedEx Corporation stock has also loss -7.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FDX stock has inclined by 7.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.24% and lost -36.46% year-on date.

The market cap for FDX stock reached $43.13 billion, with 259.00 million shares outstanding and 240.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, FDX reached a trading volume of 5229103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $194.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $199 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $250 to $125, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on FDX stock. On September 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FDX shares from 243 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 5.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

FDX stock trade performance evaluation

FedEx Corporation [FDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.08. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by -5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.61 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.37, while it was recorded at 171.22 for the last single week of trading, and 199.99 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +21.57. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.53.

FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FedEx Corporation [FDX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 9.30%.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,376 million, or 74.80% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,835,505, which is approximately 1.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,241,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.76 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly -0.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

692 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 17,447,575 shares. Additionally, 834 investors decreased positions by around 15,065,670 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 158,397,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,910,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,767,245 shares, while 272 institutional investors sold positions of 4,460,866 shares during the same period.