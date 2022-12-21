Market cap of EQRx Inc. [EQRX] reaches 996.70M – now what?

EQRx Inc. [NASDAQ: EQRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.63%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that EQRx Announces Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for Sugemalimab in Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Application is based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 GEMSTONE-302 trial assessing sugemalimab in combination with chemotherapy as first-line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Acceptance of the marketing authorization application (MAA) is EQRx’s second from the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency after acceptance of aumolertinib MAA earlier this year.

Over the last 12 months, EQRX stock dropped by -73.44%. The one-year EQRx Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.68. The average equity rating for EQRX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $996.70 million, with 475.57 million shares outstanding and 412.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, EQRX stock reached a trading volume of 3866855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EQRx Inc. [EQRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQRX shares is $4.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EQRx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $5.60 to $3.20. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for EQRx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $5, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on EQRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQRx Inc. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26.

EQRX Stock Performance Analysis:

EQRx Inc. [EQRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.63. With this latest performance, EQRX shares dropped by -34.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.62 for EQRx Inc. [EQRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EQRx Inc. Fundamentals:

EQRx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.30 and a Current Ratio set at 24.30.

EQRx Inc. [EQRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $935 million, or 79.10% of EQRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQRX stocks are: ALPHABET INC. with ownership of 47,552,687, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.52% of the total institutional ownership; SB MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 43,176,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.69 million in EQRX stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $93.69 million in EQRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in EQRx Inc. [NASDAQ:EQRX] by around 35,468,018 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 12,170,013 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 383,178,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,816,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQRX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 777,114 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 5,465,131 shares during the same period.