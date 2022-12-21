Market cap of Alcoa Corporation [AA] reaches 7.90B – now what?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] closed the trading session at $44.09 on 12/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.5801, while the highest price level was $44.33. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Alcoa Named Leader in S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) has been recognized as a leader for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance with its most recent inclusion in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The annual indices are a globally recognized listing of companies with strong ESG performance, and Alcoa has been included in the rankings since the DJSI’s inception in 1999.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.00 percent and weekly performance of -4.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, AA reached to a volume of 4941726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $48.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. On September 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 51 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.16 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.86, while it was recorded at 43.58 for the last single week of trading, and 54.87 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.01 and a Gross Margin at +21.08. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.87.

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alcoa Corporation [AA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corporation go to 12.30%.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,276 million, or 82.60% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,404,443, which is approximately 0.343% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,840,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $786.57 million in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $320.5 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -7.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 16,701,873 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 26,731,310 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 98,913,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,346,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,169,303 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 12,446,317 shares during the same period.