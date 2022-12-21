Market cap of 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] reaches 102.20M – now what?

180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: ATNF] price plunged by -15.85 percent to reach at -$0.42. The company report on December 20, 2022 that 180 Life Sciences Corp. Announces $6 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 22, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $6 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for research and development expenses and general corporate purposes, including the preparation of a marketing authorization application and legal expenses.

A sum of 28361728 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 30.19K shares. 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares reached a high of $6.84 and dropped to a low of $2.22 until finishing in the latest session at $2.23.

The one-year ATNF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.25. The average equity rating for ATNF stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNF shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 180 Life Sciences Corp. is set at 1.80 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

ATNF Stock Performance Analysis:

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.55. With this latest performance, ATNF shares dropped by -78.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.43 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.15, while it was recorded at 4.18 for the last single week of trading, and 22.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 180 Life Sciences Corp. Fundamentals:

180 Life Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 15.30% of ATNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNF stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 195,750, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 54,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in ATNF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41000.0 in ATNF stock with ownership of nearly -0.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 180 Life Sciences Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ:ATNF] by around 198,632 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 12,076 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 98,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNF stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 196,558 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,881 shares during the same period.