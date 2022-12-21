Goldman lifts Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bird Global Inc. [NYSE: BRDS] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.1947 during the day while it closed the day at $0.16. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Bird Global Announces Proposed Merger with Profitable Partner Bird Canada.

Announces expected $32 million in new capital.

Experienced operating team to assume key positions in Bird Global upon closing.

Bird Global Inc. stock has also loss -24.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRDS stock has declined by -60.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.82% and lost -97.41% year-on date.

The market cap for BRDS stock reached $61.76 million, with 280.91 million shares outstanding and 218.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, BRDS reached a trading volume of 7716186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRDS shares is $5.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bird Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bird Global Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

BRDS stock trade performance evaluation

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.13. With this latest performance, BRDS shares dropped by -21.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.69 for Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3010, while it was recorded at 0.1779 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8840 for the last 200 days.

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.44 and a Gross Margin at +9.66. Bird Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -152.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.16.

Bird Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25 million, or 62.00% of BRDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRDS stocks are: CRAFT VENTURES GP I, LLC with ownership of 26,948,429, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,958,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.15 million in BRDS stocks shares; and VALOR MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.56 million in BRDS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bird Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Bird Global Inc. [NYSE:BRDS] by around 8,666,764 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 7,576,429 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 137,282,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,525,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRDS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,736,913 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,740,203 shares during the same period.