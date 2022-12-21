For The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD], Analyst sees a rise to $60. What next?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] price surged by 5.57 percent to reach at $2.46. The company report on November 9, 2022 that The Trade Desk Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Q3 was another strong quarter for The Trade Desk with 31% growth that significantly outpaced the market. This performance underlines the value of decisioned media buying on The Trade Desk as the world’s largest advertisers seek to maximize return on every campaign dollar,” said Jeff Green, founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. “Nowhere is this more apparent than in the rapidly growing market for Connected TV advertising, as more of the world’s leading CTV platforms partner with us to bring advertising demand to their inventory. Additionally, more of the world’s top retailers are working with us to help our clients unleash retail data to tie campaign activity to actual retail sales. In both CTV and retail data, we are helping our clients pioneer new approaches to identity that preserve the value of relevant advertising while improving consumer privacy.”.

A sum of 4525286 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.52M shares. The Trade Desk Inc. shares reached a high of $46.8099 and dropped to a low of $43.54 until finishing in the latest session at $46.59.

The one-year TTD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.49. The average equity rating for TTD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $61.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on TTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 47.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TTD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.30. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.42, while it was recorded at 46.92 for the last single week of trading, and 55.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Trade Desk Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.48. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35.

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TTD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 24.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,452 million, or 77.20% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 44,636,860, which is approximately -5.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,415,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.69 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly -5.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 38,882,413 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 39,103,915 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 253,679,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,665,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,607,419 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,502,378 shares during the same period.