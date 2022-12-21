For Flex Ltd. [FLEX], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $21.66 during the day while it closed the day at $21.36. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:.

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022Presentation time: 7:55am PT / 10:55am ET.

Flex Ltd. stock has also loss -7.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLEX stock has inclined by 19.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.50% and gained 16.53% year-on date.

The market cap for FLEX stock reached $9.76 billion, with 455.00 million shares outstanding and 450.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 3782776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cross Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLEX stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 80.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FLEX stock trade performance evaluation

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.73. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.45 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.95, while it was recorded at 22.04 for the last single week of trading, and 17.56 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.85%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,356 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 53,915,664, which is approximately -0.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 27,598,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $589.51 million in FLEX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $584.38 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 4.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 40,304,299 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 40,536,506 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 357,168,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,009,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,289,050 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,489,488 shares during the same period.