For Adobe Inc. [ADBE], Analyst sees a rise to $354. What next?

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] jumped around 9.46 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $338.22 at the close of the session, up 2.88%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Adobe Reports Record Q4 and Fiscal 2022 Revenue.

Record Q4 Digital Media net new ARR and strong Adobe Experience Platform bookings drive business momentum.

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended Dec. 2, 2022.

Adobe Inc. stock is now -40.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADBE Stock saw the intraday high of $342.50 and lowest of $325.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 582.88, which means current price is +23.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, ADBE reached a trading volume of 3871191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $387.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $425 to $310. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc. stock. On September 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ADBE shares from 450 to 355.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 12.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, ADBE shares gained by 2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 320.90, while it was recorded at 334.83 for the last single week of trading, and 375.97 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc. [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.64 and a Gross Margin at +89.02. Adobe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.48.

Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 13.56%.

There are presently around $127,462 million, or 84.10% of ADBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,170,306, which is approximately 0.375% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,619,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.39 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.3 billion in ADBE stock with ownership of nearly 0.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adobe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 997 institutional holders increased their position in Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE] by around 20,296,293 shares. Additionally, 1,160 investors decreased positions by around 25,215,929 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 331,349,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 376,861,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADBE stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,960,089 shares, while 216 institutional investors sold positions of 2,202,834 shares during the same period.