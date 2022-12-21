Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] is -74.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ: DGLY] gained 13.37% on the last trading session, reaching $0.28 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Digital Ally Announces Notable Deal with MetLife Stadium.

One of NFL’s largest stadiums deploying 70 next generation FirstVu Pro body cameras.

Digital Ally Inc. represents 50.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.37 million with the latest information. DGLY stock price has been found in the range of $0.22 to $0.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 290.29K shares, DGLY reached a trading volume of 3913273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DGLY shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DGLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Digital Ally Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $9 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2017, representing the official price target for Digital Ally Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on DGLY stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for DGLY shares from 16 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Ally Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for DGLY stock

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.80. With this latest performance, DGLY shares dropped by -24.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.48 for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3471, while it was recorded at 0.2617 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7220 for the last 200 days.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.93 and a Gross Margin at +26.45. Digital Ally Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +118.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 49.09.

Digital Ally Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Ally Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]

There are presently around $2 million, or 13.90% of DGLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,457,820, which is approximately 159.863% of the company’s market cap and around 7.56% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,691,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in DGLY stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.31 million in DGLY stock with ownership of nearly 284.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Ally Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ:DGLY] by around 3,367,599 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 192,176 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,928,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,488,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGLY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 974,621 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 142,147 shares during the same period.