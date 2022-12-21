Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain 12.71% so far this year. What now?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] gained 0.94% on the last trading session, reaching $38.49 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Conagra Brands Employees Raise More Than $530,000 During Annual “United for Change” Campaign.

Funds support United Way, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation (ACLU), and Human Rights Watch.

Conagra Brands announced today the results of its annual “United for Change” employee giving campaign. Raising more than $530,000 to benefit United Way, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation (ACLU), and Human Rights Watch, the campaign is designed to increase employees’ understanding of and to raise funds to address the root causes of poverty while also prioritizing issues of racial and social justice. The Conagra Brands Foundation will also be matching a portion of employee contributions made throughout the duration of the campaign.

Conagra Brands Inc. represents 480.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.59 billion with the latest information. CAG stock price has been found in the range of $37.905 to $38.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 5317272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $37.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $33 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $41, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 69.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for CAG stock

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.76 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.25, while it was recorded at 38.28 for the last single week of trading, and 34.49 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.48. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98.

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 6.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $15,298 million, or 84.10% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,457,547, which is approximately 1.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,005,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in CAG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.05 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -1.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 16,878,305 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 27,441,862 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 353,121,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,441,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,672,215 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 4,451,542 shares during the same period.