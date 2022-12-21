Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] Stock trading around $10.87 per share: What’s Next?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE: SBS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.82% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.31%.

Over the last 12 months, SBS stock rose by 60.16%. The one-year Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.63. The average equity rating for SBS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.67 billion, with 683.51 million shares outstanding and 338.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, SBS stock reached a trading volume of 4464720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBS shares is $12.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

SBS Stock Performance Analysis:

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.31. With this latest performance, SBS shares gained by 5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.76 for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.88, while it was recorded at 10.42 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.90 and a Gross Margin at +33.45. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.45.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

SBS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo go to 10.71%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $948 million, or 14.90% of SBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBS stocks are: IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC with ownership of 21,418,579, which is approximately -13.15% of the company’s market cap and around 41.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,834,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.42 million in SBS stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $60.81 million in SBS stock with ownership of nearly -0.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE:SBS] by around 9,678,500 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 9,492,733 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 68,054,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,225,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,036,735 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,092,983 shares during the same period.