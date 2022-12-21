CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] fell -5.71% so far this year. What now?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] jumped around 0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.01 at the close of the session, up 1.07%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that CNH Industrial’s Chief Digital Product Officer Speaks at Tech Day 2022.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWORE / December 15, 2022 / Parag Garg, CNH Industrial’s Chief Digital Product Officer, has explained how the Company’s Precision Technology solutions are driving productivity, sustainability and profitability for our customers.

At our Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona, he shared the progress we are making in three key areas: Automated Solutions, Autonomy and Connected Platforms.

CNH Industrial N.V. stock is now -5.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNHI Stock saw the intraday high of $16.155 and lowest of $15.975 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.21, which means current price is +51.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 4499569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $17.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.42 to $12.14, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 76.30.

How has CNHI stock performed recently?

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.45 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.45, while it was recorded at 15.96 for the last single week of trading, and 13.66 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

There are presently around $8,659 million, or 51.12% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 97,856,145, which is approximately 1.369% of the company’s market cap and around 27.09% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 43,420,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $695.16 million in CNHI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $677.74 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -1.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 41,844,971 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 37,036,752 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 461,972,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 540,853,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,209,472 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 9,669,015 shares during the same period.