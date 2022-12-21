Chardan Capital Markets slashes price target on Exicure Inc. [XCUR] – find out why.

Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ: XCUR] closed the trading session at $0.78 on 12/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.64, while the highest price level was $0.96. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Exicure, Inc. Announces Termination of AbbVie and Ipsen Collaboration Agreements.

– Exicure and AbbVie have terminated their agreement relating to the development programs targeting hair loss disorders.

– Exicure and Ipsen have terminated their agreement relating to the development programs targeting Angelman syndrome and Huntington’s disease.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -87.14 percent and weekly performance of 6.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -79.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 39.23K shares, XCUR reached to a volume of 4586920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exicure Inc. [XCUR]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exicure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Exicure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on XCUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exicure Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for XCUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47.

XCUR stock trade performance evaluation

Exicure Inc. [XCUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.24. With this latest performance, XCUR shares dropped by -31.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XCUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.15 for Exicure Inc. [XCUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1801, while it was recorded at 0.7440 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9060 for the last 200 days.

Exicure Inc. [XCUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.55.

Exicure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Exicure Inc. [XCUR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.50% of XCUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XCUR stocks are: ABINGWORTH LLP with ownership of 281,636, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.55% of the total institutional ownership; CARLSON CAPITAL L P, holding 190,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in XCUR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $62000.0 in XCUR stock with ownership of nearly -19.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exicure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ:XCUR] by around 129,708 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 141,884 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 447,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 718,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XCUR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,691 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 64,821 shares during the same period.