Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $90

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.59%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2022.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company’s homepage at www.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 7, 2023, through the company’s homepage.

Over the last 12 months, COF stock dropped by -36.11%. The one-year Capital One Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.14. The average equity rating for COF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.14 billion, with 383.40 million shares outstanding and 377.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, COF stock reached a trading volume of 4165558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $123.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $124 to $113, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on COF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 62.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.13.

COF Stock Performance Analysis:

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.59. With this latest performance, COF shares dropped by -10.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.37 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.60, while it was recorded at 91.36 for the last single week of trading, and 111.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capital One Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.95. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88.

COF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to -6.60%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,329 million, or 91.00% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 35,831,626, which is approximately 1.055% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,246,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.6 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -1.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 438 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 19,681,579 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 20,449,225 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 302,990,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,121,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,221,276 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,420,113 shares during the same period.